Bomb squad dismantles suspicious object at McDonald's in Parker

PARKER - The area around South Parker road is back open after a bomb squad closed it off for hours Friday afternoon.

The bomb squad was investigating a McDonald's in Parker because of a suspicious object.

The Parker Police Department received a call shortly after 12:30 p.m. when the object was found in one of the bathrooms.

According to Parker PD, around 45 employees and customers were evacuated from the fast food restaurant out of "an abundance of caution."

By 4 p.m., the scene was declared safe.



Parker Police are continuing to investigate.

