Bomb Squad on scene at a McDonald's in Parker. (Photo: Courtesy Parker Police Department)

PARKER - A bomb squad is investigating a McDonald's on South Parker road because of a suspicious object.

Parker Police Department received a call Friday afternoon when the object was found in one of the bathrooms.

According to Parker PD, around 45 employees and customers were evacuated from the fast food restaurant out of "an abundance of caution."

Parker Police asks people to avoid the area around 10950 S Parker Rd.



Map provided by Google

No further information has been released at this time.

