Bomb squad investigation closes swath of downtown Florence

(Photo: KOAA-TV)

FLORENCE - What the Florence Police Department is referring to as a precautionary investigation shut down a swath of the small southern Colorado city Monday morning.

On its Facebook page, the Florence Police Department said an investigation involving the Colorado State Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo Bomb Squad has closed a two-block area from Pikes Peak and Main Street to Railroad Street and Santa Fe and Main Street to West Front Street.

KOAA-TV reports the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says they are serving a search warrant just off of Highway 115. A person was arrested inside the home, and authorities are now investigating after they received information from the family about possible explosives.

“There is no need to panic,” the Florence Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We are taking precautions.”

They said the suspect who potentially placed the explosives “does not and has not ever worked for or with any law enforcement agency.”

In an initial version of the post, the police department had said the suspect worked for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – something that has since been clarified to say he is a private citizen.

CSP says the area that has been evacuated will be closed until at least 1:30 p.m. Evacuees are being moved to the senior center or Florence City Hall.

Local police urged residents to keep 911 calls to a minimum during the investigation.

“Please understand that our officers are going to be preoccupied for the next several hours,” Florence Police wrote on Facebook.

Florence is located in Fremont County Colorado, and according to the latest US Census, has around 3,500 residents.

It is the home of ADX Florence, the federal supermax prison.

(© 2017 KUSA)