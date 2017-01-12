Bomb threat under investigation at Fairview HS

Generic photo of a school hallway (Photo: G3)

KUSA - Boulder Police say there is no evidence that a bomb threat written in a restroom at Fairview High School is legitimate.

The graffiti in the school’s boy’s restroom indicated there would be a bomb on Jan. 13. Out of an abundance of caution, Boulder Police have increased their presence at the school.

It’s unclear where the threat originated.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333. To remain anonymous, you can contact Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-SAFE or by going to safe2tell.org.



