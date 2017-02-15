Boulder child found, mom still missing

Ashley Mead (Photo: Boulder Police)

BOULDER - A 1-year-old child first reported missing from Boulder on Tuesday was safely located just outside Tulsa, Oklahoma with her father Wednesday afternoon.

The search for the child’s mother, 24-year-old Ashley Mead, continues.

Boulder Police say Ashley and her daughter Winter were last seen on Sunday. A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday after Ashley did not show up to work.

Boulder Police say Winter was found with her father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, at about 1:15 p.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Densmore on a warrant alleging violation of custody.

Police say Winter was unharmed and placed into temporary care of Child Protective Services in Oklahoma.

Anyone with information about Ashley's whereabouts is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.

(© 2017 KUSA)