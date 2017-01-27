KUSA
Boulder County K9 dies unexpectedly

Allison Sylte , KUSA 12:42 PM. MST January 27, 2017

BOULDER COUNTY - The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Jason, a tracking bloodhound who was beloved by all.

Jason was just six years old.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Jason has been actively working the street with his handler, Deputy Cathy Bryarly, since April 1, 2012.

Jason began suffering an “acute medical issue” Wednesday night, and underwent immediate surgery. He continued to suffer complications, and passed away Thursday afternoon.

Even though Jason is gone, his legacy will live on.

We’ll miss you, Jason!

