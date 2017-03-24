Boulder County says its new oil and gas rules are the 'most stringent' in Colorado

A clean view of the Boulder Flatirons as seen from Coot Lake in Boulder County. (Photo: GERARDOBRUCKER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Saying they regretted their inability to ban oil and gas operations, Boulder County’s three commissioners on Thursday did what they said was the next best thing.

They adopted new regulations governing oil and gas permits in Boulder County the commissioners described as “the most stringent in the state of Colorado [that] will serve to employ the county’s land use authority to protect local public health and the environment.”

“While we wish we could completely control or prevent all aspects of oil and gas development within Boulder County, we are doing everything we can under the current law to protect our local air, water, public health and the environment with these new regulations,” said Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones in a statement.

State law says the state has the authority to oversee oil and gas operations in Colorado and doesn't permit local governments to ban industry operations in their jurisdictions.

