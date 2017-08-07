A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

BOULDER COUNTY - Thirty four kids were safely removed from an elementary school bus that got stuck in a ditch in Longmont Monday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says the driver was taking a sharp turn on Hygiene Road when the wheel of the bus got stuck, causing the vehicle to lean into part of the ditch.

No one aboard was injured. As of around 1 p.m., crews were headed to the scene to remove the bus.



