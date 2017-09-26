Boulder County offers to help police Nederland due to town's officer turnover

KUSA - The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is offering to help police Nederland as the small mountain town deals with a high turnover of officers.

Right now, the Nederland Police Department is staffed with a sergeant, two officers and a police clerk.

That sergeant, Larry Johns, is also the acting town marshal following the prior town marshal's retirement last year.

NPD is accepting applications for both full and part-time officers.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle proposed a contract to provide police services to Nederland to help make sure the town can maintain 24-hour coverage.

The sheriff's office says it is already responding to emergencies in Nederland when necessary.

The Nederland Board of Trustees is discussing Pelle's proposal during its 2018 budget hearing Tuesday night.

The proposal is still in its early stages so it's unclear how many officers Boulder County would provide, but it would likely include a sergeant, a few deputies and an animal control officer.

According to Nederland town administrator Karen Gerrity, the contract would cost about $580,000 a year, which factors in any overtime hours for the officers provided by the county.

Gerrity said the contract proposal was one of the many items on the agenda for Tuesday's budget meeting.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office currently has similar contracts with Superior and Lyons and already provides law enforcement services to those two mountain towns.

Sergeant Johns told 9NEWS on Tuesday at this time, he cannot comment on the proposal.

© 2017 KUSA-TV