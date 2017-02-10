Boulder County, state near showdown over drilling moratorium

Cyclists ride down a trail in the city of Boulder. (Photo: CITY OF BOULDER)

DENVER (AP) - Boulder County and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman are on the brink of a showdown over the county's moratorium on oil and gas drilling.



Coffman, a Republican, has set a Friday deadline for the county to rescind the moratorium, saying it contradicts a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that only the state can regulate the industry. Late Thursday, the heavily Democratic county wouldn't budge.



County Attorney Ben Pearlman said the county is prepared to defend the moratorium in court. He says it's legal because its only purpose is to give the county time to update its regulations.



Coffman said the moratorium is illegal and she has no choice but to enforce the law.



Regulating the energy industry is a contentious issue in Colorado, where rich oil and gas fields sometimes overlap with growing communities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.