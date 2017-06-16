Boulder enforcing requirement for recycling and composting options

BOULDER, COLO. - Starting Saturday, Boulder will have to be more green.

Enforcement of the Universal Zero Waste Ordinance starts then. The ordinance makes property owners subscribe to trash, recycling and composting collection services and also that tenants have access to the services. And it requires that businesses have bins and signs in place for all three and that employees are trained in what goes where.

Enforcement begins Saturday of requirement that #Boulder businesses offer recycling and composting options https://t.co/jcT58ar08D pic.twitter.com/JMyO1ru8S3 — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) June 16, 2017

City Council adopted the ordinance in 2015 and it went into effect in 2016. The one-year education period draws close and the city will start Saturday to give fines to businesses and property owners that don’t follow the rules.

Boulder will also place more than 170 new, three-sort bins in popular public spots such as University Hill, Pearl Street Mall, city parks and downtown in future months.

Resources for businesses such as signs and instruction videos are on ZeroWasteBoulder.com.

