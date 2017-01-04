Boulder officials vote to become sanctuary city

The University Hill neighborhood sits adjacent to the University of Colorado at Boulder. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - Boulder has joined dozens of municipalities that have passed sanctuary measures in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.



The Daily Camera reports that the City Council passed a largely symbolic measure Tuesday declaring Boulder a sanctuary city. Boulder already refuses to comply with federal authorities by questioning, detaining or turning people over on the basis of immigration status.



Mayor Suzanne Jones says Boulder officials are sending a message of reassurance to the people.



The council felt it was important to formalize the policy before the inauguration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has vowed to deport immigrants living in the country illegally and said he will withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities.



Boulder is expecting about $8 million in federal funding this year, but officials say the city function without it if necessary.



