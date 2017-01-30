Boulder prosecutor named to marijuana advisory committee

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A Boulder prosecutor will help advise President Donald Trump's administration on policies regarding marijuana.



The Daily Camera reports that Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett has been selected to join a National District Attorney's Association policy group that will issue advisements on possible law changes regarding marijuana.



Garnett is the only active prosecutor from Colorado in the 14-person group. There are prosecutors from California and Oregon, other states with recreational marijuana laws.



Garnett says the National District Attorney's Association is a conservative group. He says some people on the policy committee suggested shutting down recreational and medical marijuana industries in states where they are legal.



Garnett says such conservative beliefs are why he thought it was important to join the group.



___



Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

