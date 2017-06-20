Boulder Reservoir swim area closed due to bacteria levels

BOULDER COUNTY - The Boulder Reservoir swim area is closed at least until noon Wednesday because of high levels of bacteria found in the water.

Wildlife activity may be the reason for the elevated bacteria levels, according to Boulder Parks and Recreation.

The reservoir swim area will reopen once water sampling tests show acceptable levels.

For more information, contact the Reservoir at 303-441-361 or visit the Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Twitter account at http://bit.ly/2rO645l

© 2017 KUSA-TV