Boulder Sheriff's Office honors K9

BOULDER - The Boulder Sheriff's Office held a ceremony Wednesday honoring a K9 who passed away unexpectedly last month.
K9 Jason had been actively working with his best friend and handler, Deputy Cathy Bryarly, since April 1, 2012.
Deputies say 6-year-old Jason was the department’s only tracking bloodhound.
On January 26, Jason suffered an acute medical issue while off-duty and underwent immediate surgery.
He continued to suffer complications, underwent a second surgery and passed away shortly after.
The sheriff's office thanks Aspen Meadow Emergency Vet Clinic for trying to save K9 Jason.
