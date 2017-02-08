Boulder Sheriff's Office honors K9

Jason the K9 on duty. (Photo: Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

BOULDER - The Boulder Sheriff's Office held a ceremony Wednesday honoring a K9 who passed away unexpectedly last month.

K9 Jason had been actively working with his best friend and handler, Deputy Cathy Bryarly, since April 1, 2012.

Deputies say 6-year-old Jason was the department’s only tracking bloodhound.

Jason the K9 (Photo: Boulder Sheriff’s Office)

On January 26, Jason suffered an acute medical issue while off-duty and underwent immediate surgery.

He continued to suffer complications, underwent a second surgery and passed away shortly after.

The sheriff's office thanks Aspen Meadow Emergency Vet Clinic for trying to save K9 Jason.

