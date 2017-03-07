Boxing club chain says it has big plans for Denver

Title Boxing Club, based in Kansas City, said it plans to open 10 new locations in the Denver area over the next three years, if it finds franchisees. (Photo: TITLE BOXING CLUB)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A national chain of boxing clubs says that Denver's a ripe market for expansion.

Title Boxing Club, based in Kansas City, said it plans to open 10 new locations in the Denver area over the next three years, if it finds franchisees.

"Denver is primed for further growth and we are looking for qualified franchisees," said Susan Boresow, president, in a statement.

Title Boxing Club said it currently has 160 locations around the country and it opened 19 in 2016.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2miSLFS

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)