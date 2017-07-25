Boy, 4, dies after he was found unresponsive in motel pool

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LARIMER COUNTY - A 4-year-old died at the hospital Tuesday morning after he was pulled from a Fort Collins motel pool and never regained consciousness.

The boy, who deputies say was visiting from Colorado Springs, had been swimming at the pool at the Rodeway Inn at 3836 East Mulberry Street.

First responders arrived at the pool at around 9:15 p.m. Monday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the boy’s parents and a motel staff member were performing CPR.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Children’s Hospital, but never regained consciousness.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine how exactly the boy died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.



