Boy ,6, missing in Aurora

AURORA - A 6-year-old Aurora boy who police say is considered at-risk is missing.
David was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place. He was wearing camouflage pants a black shirt, tan coat and black and orange boots.
Police say David is 4 feet tall and weighs 48 pounds. He has brown hair and blue/green eyes. He has a history of wandering off, police say.
Officers are actively searching for David. If you see him call 911.
Copyright 2016 KUSA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs