Boy ,6, missing in Aurora

AURORA - A 6-year-old Aurora boy who police say is considered at-risk is missing.

David was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place. He was wearing camouflage pants a black shirt, tan coat and black and orange boots.

Police say David is 4 feet tall and weighs 48 pounds. He has brown hair and blue/green eyes. He has a history of wandering off, police say.

Officers are actively searching for David. If you see him call 911.

