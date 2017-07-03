Boy rescued from Golden's Clear Creek

(Photo: Mike Klis, KUSA)

GOLDEN—Everybody likes a happy ending.

And thanks to Captain Wes Polk and firefighter Chris Nagy of the Golden Fire Department’s swift water rescue team, there was a happy ending for a young boy Monday morning along Clear Creak in Golden.

Using an innertube more suitable for a swimming pool than a swift-moving stream, a young boy became stranded on a rock positioned a few feet from a strong rapid drop-off.

After the area was secured by police, firemen and park rangers, Polk and Nagy swam to the boy, lifted him off the rock and carried him to land on the far side from where the boy’s mother was watching.

“When the water is running the way it is – and it’s been higher in the last 30 days – we do this quite often,’’ said John Bales, chief of the Golden Fire Department. “We probably get two or three of these a week.

“And with the Fourth of July coming up it’s just going to be busy. Fortunately, our water level’s down a little bit but people need to know it’s very dangerous. Please have a flotation device and a helmet and this young man did have a flotation device on him. He did not have a helmet, but he had a flotation device.’’

The stretch of Clear Creek in Golden is extremely popular during the hot summer weekend days for both tubists and kayakers.

The boy never seemed in distress as he sat stranded on the rock for about a half hour.

“They were on a tube, one of the cheaper tubes. Not made for this kind of water,’’ Bales said. “They were coming down, lost control, got out there by the rock. Did not go in the (rapids) there but got to the rock. He came off the tube. He got to the rock, which was a good thing. He was stranded right there until our people were able to get in the water and take him out on the other side and bring him back here to mom.’’

