Breckenridge Bike Week on three wheelers

BRECKENRIDGE - In downtown Breckenridge, Main Street is as busy as ever with summer traffic rolling through town.

Austyn Dineen, with GoBreck, says during Breck Bike Week the town of Breckenridge will be pushing two wheeled transportation.

“Breck Bike Week happens every summer and goes through Sunday,” said Dineen.

Most people will be taking part in the free bike clinics, demo’s, or the brewery tour rides.

This year for the first time ever, three-wheels will be rolled out for adult big wheels races

"There are prizes for first, second, third and best costume,” said Dineen.

Adults on a kids big wheel, believe it not, requires some strategy especially if your tall.

“You will have to figure out some strategy, it’s a kid’s big wheel but adults are encouraged to enter,” said Dineen.

Just one way to celebrate three and two wheels in a town where bikes are big.

On August 11, the Colorado Classic will bring pro-men and women to Breck during the second stage of that race.

In the meantime, Breck Bike Week will give people a good way to beat that Breck traffic and beat the heat this summer.

“Other towns are in the 90’s or hundreds here it’s a cool 70 degrees (in Breckenridge),” said Dineen.

That adult Big Wheel race is on Saturday near the Dredge Pond in Breckenridge and the Big Wheels are provided.

© 2017 KUSA-TV