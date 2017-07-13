Brighton trailer explosion sends one person to the hospital

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BRIGHTON - Brighton Fire crews were dispatched to an explosion around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Just after 5:30 this morning crews were dispatched to a trailer fire in the 200 blk of N 9th St. — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) July 13, 2017

The explosion happened near the 200 block of North 9th Street in a backyard trailer.

There was an explosion in a small trailer in the backyard of a home. The explosion was caused by the improper use of propane tanks. — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) July 13, 2017

One person staying in the trailer was sent to North Suburban Medical Center with second degree burns.

One person was in the trailer when the explosion occurred and was transported to North Suburban with 2nd degree burns — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) July 13, 2017

The explosion was likely caused by the improper use of propane tanks.

