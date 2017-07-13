KUSA
Close

Brighton trailer explosion sends one person to the hospital

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 6:17 AM. MDT July 13, 2017

BRIGHTON - Brighton Fire crews were dispatched to an explosion around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

 

 

The explosion happened near the 200 block of North 9th Street in a backyard trailer.

 

 

One person staying in the trailer was sent to North Suburban Medical Center with second degree burns.

 

 

The explosion was likely caused by the improper use of propane tanks. 

