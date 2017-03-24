Bringing music to life at the Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology

The Bringing Music to Life instrument drive helps provide about 900 instruments to public schools in Colorado that don’t necessarily have the funds for quality music education. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Dan Parker can tell you his school is as unique as its name.

“Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology or CIOMIT for short,” said Parker.

As the President of CIOMIT, he started the school in 2007 and its only one of five schools in the country that teaches instrument repair.

“I saw a need for training of future repairmen,” said Parker. “We currently have over 500 students around the world.”

His shop is dedicated to instrument repair for school districts from Denver to Pueblo. Taking out the dents and dings in an effort to keep students interested in music.

Parker said, “If you have a bad repairman fixing the students instrument (and) the instrument is not fixed correctly, (they say) ‘hey he just had it in the shop, the instrument is working then it must be me’ which then frustrates the student and then they drop out of music.”

A problem he and his team are trying to fix one trumpet, flute and saxophone at a time.

“We wanted to make sure that no child has that experience so when they pick up that instrument, its playing from day one,” said Parker.

That’s one reason why they repair used instruments donated through the Bringing Music to Life instrument drive at a greatly reduced cost. An annual drive to help provide about 900 instruments to public schools in Colorado that don’t necessarily have the funds for quality music education. Parker’s team is hoping to put music in the hands of deserving youth across the state.

“To watch a student come in and try 5 different instruments to see which ones they might like, and when they find that one they do like and watch them light up is pretty incredible,” said Parker.

But this year will be Parker’s last, he’s retiring after 9 years and will let someone else enjoy those experiences.

“The day to day operations, dealing with all the bookkeeping and stuff, no I’m ready to let that go,” said Parker.

He will be handing it off to CIOMIT Vice-President Bradley Halbert who has been with Parker since day one, with the same passion for music.

“I always had an interest for music,” said Halbert. “I wanted to be a drummer (and) my parents probably couldn’t afford one but more probably didn’t want to hear one.”

Halbert will handle the day to day operations of the shop and he wants to continue repairing instruments for the drive. His hope is to see school music programs thrive in Colorado.

Halbert said, “Each one of these instruments is going to impact so many more, not just one or two but you’re talking in the hundreds potentially.”

Sharing a passion for music and carrying on a tradition, these two are making it possible to bring music to life.

“We can’t stop, because we don’t want to stop. We want to continue to do this and grow the arts in Colorado,” said Halbert.

The Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive runs through Saturday. If you want to donate a used instrument, you can find a location by visiting: http://bit.ly/1ppk404

