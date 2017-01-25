Broncos' DeMarcus Ware joining the Mr. Clean team in Super Bowl LI ad

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Broncos star DeMarcus Ware — who was dubbed the “black Mr. Clean” last year on the Tonight Show for his clean-cut looks and smile — is teaming up with the cleaning-products line once again.
Procter & Gamble Co. — the parent company of Mr. Clean products — said Tuesday it has enlisted all-pro pass rusher Ware to join Mike Jackson, who has been selected to represent Mr. Clean in a new marketing initiative, as the P&G character makes his Super Bowl ad debut in Houston on Feb. 5.
The cost of the 30-second spot is estimated to be $5 million. The ad will debut online Friday.
As Barrett J. Brunsman of the Cincinnati Business Courier reports, the Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant (NYSE: PG) reviewed hundreds of audition tapes following open casting calls in New York and Los Angeles as part of a marketing effort “to find someone who can be just as clean, fearless, helpful and tough on dirt” as Mr. Clean.
