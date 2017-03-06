Broncos' Demaryius Thomas returns to central Ga. to party

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) after their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Colts won 24-13. (Photo: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos wide receiver and Laurens County’s Demaryius Thomas had a great time at the Velvet Elvis Grille in Milledgeville on Saturday.

At least…that’s what it looks like in a compilation of Snapchat videos posted Monday morning by TMZ.

They reported he was nice and spoke to everyone at the bar, and even bought them drinks.

In the video, you can see him dancing on top of the bar with and without a shirt, chugging a beer and talking about Patriots QB Tom Brady.

