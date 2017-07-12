KUSA
Close

Broomfield house fire originated on deck

A fire originating from a deck in Broomfield sends North Metro Fire out early Wednesday morning.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:51 AM. MDT July 12, 2017

BROOMFIELD - North Metro Fire crews responded to a structure fire just before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

The fire originated on the deck of the 4431 Tanager Trail in Broomfield.

The fire was so large that it was visable from Sheridan Parkway when crews arrived. 

Residents were safely evacuated.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories