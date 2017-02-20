DENVER - One of the most powerful performances on the mat at the 2017 State Championship Wrestling Tournament came when Kayla Hruby belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Hruby received a round of applause from a packed Pepsi Center before the tournament finals on Saturday. Video uploaded by her mother Sandra Hruby led to even more praise on social media for the Broomfield High School junior.

“That was the biggest crowd I sang in front of,” Hruby said. “So I had to kind of fill that void with my voice.”

Hruby, 17, regularly sings the national anthem at Broomfield High sporting events, including state competitions for swimming and soccer. Getting the gig at the Pepsi Center required sending in an audition tape, which was a first for Hruby.

“This could be the start of singing at a Nuggets game,” Hruby said. “And hopefully getting out there for the world to see.”

Behind the scenes, Hruby had to work around a last minute wardrobe change. Event organizers told her the pointy, blue heels she planned to wear would poke holes in the mat. She was prepared to perform barefoot, and instead settled on swapping her heels for her mom’s flip flops.

Kayla Hruby

Hruby says the four marines who joined her Saturday also motivated her performance. “This needs to be the best national anthem I’ve ever done,” Hruby said. “To highlight the marines who go overseas to fight battles for our country and to keep us safe.”

Hruby will perform an encore Tuesday on 9NEWS mornings during the 7 o'clock hour.

