Broomfield Police ask for help finding missing woman

BROOMFIELD - Broomfield Police are asking for the public's help to find a 19-year-old woman who was last seen around noon on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Natalie Bollinger left her home after speaking to a family member and has not been seen since. They did not specify where in Broomfield that home is located.

Bollinger is described as a white female who is 4'11" and weighs about 102 pounds. She has maroon-colored hair and hazel eyes. She also has two facial piercings and a tattoo on her left forearm.

If you have any information about where she is, Broomfield Police are asking you call them at 303-438-6400.

