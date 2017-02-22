Brother of slain officer biking to raise awareness for fallen law enforcement officers

(Photo: Courtesy: Jamie Carrigan)

LAKEWOOD - Jamie Carrigan’s brother Nate would be making fun of him right now: the tight shirt would definitely be in question, the subject of leg shaving would absolutely come up.

Jamie wishes Nate was around to do all that. But the Park County Corporal was killed one year ago this Friday, during an eviction.

Jamie, Nate’s younger brother, is wearing the tight cycling shirt and learning to ride a bike again at 32 so he could participate in the Police Unity Tour in May. The goal of the tour is to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The ride also raises money for the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

“Just being able to ride for him, with his name, carry that kind of legacy all the way to Washington,” Carrigan said about the bike ride from New York to Washington D.C.

Carrigan said he learned about the ride a few years ago and considered doing it, but he never imagined the meaning the event would take after Feb. 24, 2016.

“I never thought about participating in the sense of being a family member of somebody who was killed,” Carrigan said.

He bought a bike last summer and started training in earnest last month.

“Still not proficient in riding and drinking at the same time. I can get it done, but it's not easy,” Carrigan joked.

He said when he rides, he talks to Nate. They were close.

“I miss a friend I can call,” Jamie said. “It’s been hard. I find myself, something will happen, I'll pick up my phone, go to dial, start scrolling through numbers or have to catch myself, ‘you can't do that,’” he said.

Jamie said talking to Nate helps to pass the miles.

“I hope you're proud of me, this is what you would do,” Jamie said of what he tells Nate.

Jamie said he’s been training on the weekends and some during the week. He really has to ramp up the miles as the ride approaches. He will be ready.

“It’s getting easier,” he said, “it’s not quite what it was when I first started.”

If you want to contribute to or follow Jamie’s journey, you can follow the ride here. Jamie will also be posting pictures and videos in May.

The Carrigan family is suing the Park County Sheriff’s Department for how the eviction was handled.

