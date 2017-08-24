Bruegger's Bagels to join Einstein Bros.'s corporate family

A Caribou Coffee outlet at Denver International Airport. (Photo: L. WAYNE HICKS | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Caribou Coffee Co. has agreed to buy Bruegger's Bagels from Le Duff America Inc.

The deal will bring Bruegger's under the same corporate ownership as a Colorado-based bagel chain, Colorado-based Einstein Bros.

Lakewood-based Einstein Noah Restaurant Group and Minnesota-based Caribou Coffee are both owned by Luxembourg-based private equity firm JAB Holding Co. It also owns Peet's Coffee & Tea, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea, and it acquired Panera Bread for $7.5 billion earlier this year.

Germany's Reinmann family, whose net worth is estimated to be at least $19 billion, owns JAB. It's led by CEO Olivier Goudet, who also sits on the board of directors at beermaking giant Anheuser-Busch InBev.

