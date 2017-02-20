Fire burning on Green Mountain

A brush fire started burning on Green Mountain early Monday morning. (Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - Crews are battling a brush fire that started burning early Monday morning on Green Mountain.

Dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures led to increased fire danger across the Front Range – and sparked two grass fires on Sunday.

There’s no word yet on what ignited Monday’s fire on Green Mountain or when it is expected to be back under control.

West Metro Fire says the blaze is estimated at about an acre. No structures are currently threatened and no evacuations are in place.

Fire is 2nd in Green Mtn. area this morning. 1st fire (pics) was 2 acres@ 1:30 am, near JeffCo Fairgrounds. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/wz7cPmFDBg — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 20, 2017

It started only a few hours after another fire was reported at the nearby Jefferson County fairgrounds at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Back in November, a fire scorched 96 acres and prompted scores of evacuations on Green Mountain, sending a plume of smoke into the air that was visible through much of the Denver metro area.

Investigators later said they are considering five fires that burned on Green Mountain late last year as “suspicious” and they were looking for leads into the cause.

(© 2017 KUSA)