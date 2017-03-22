Fire near US 285 50 percent contained

A fire near US 285 prompted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to close the busy highway for a time Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Eddie Randle, KUSA)

A brush fire just off of US 285 has prompted numerous evacuations and closed the highway in both directions at Turkey Creek Road for a brief period of time, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.

As of around 3 p.m., it was 50 percent contained and both southbound lanes of US 285 and one northbound lane had reopened.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed a large plume of smoke drifting across the highway. Sky9 video shows the blaze destroying at least one building. We are working to get more information about how many structures were involved.

The West Ranch Center was evacuated in wake of the blaze. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says West Jefferson Middle School is being used as an evacuation location for community members.

No Jeffco Schools were under an evacuation order as of around 2:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. between mile marker 243 and 244 on US 285.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it has grown to seven acres.

