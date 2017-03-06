Crews battle brush fire in Aurora facing heavy winds

(Photo: CDOT)

AURORA - Fire crews have responded to a brush fire in Aurora Monday morning.

The fire is located near Gun Club Road and Jewell Avenue. It is estimated to be at least 1,000 acres in size and 50 percent contained.

The fire was complicated by strong winds with reported sustained winds of 48 miles per hour and gusts of 56 miles per hour. Seven agencies responded to the fire ,according to Lt. Tony Krenz with the Aurora Fire Department.

Waste Management – Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site Landfill has been evacuated because of the fire. No homes are under evacuation at this time.

East Jewell Avenue from Gun Club Road to Watkins will be closed to all traffic. Crews have been sent to Ridge View Academy Charter School in case the school needs to evacuate.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

