Brush fire near Castle Rock neighborhood

(Photo: Sara Rostad)

CSATLE ROCK - Crews are working to battle a brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon northeast of the Terrain neighborhood.

Firefighters say the blaze – which is believed to have been sparked by lightning – was reported at around 3 p.m. It has since burned three acres near Founders Parkway and Saddleback drive and is still a half-mile from any structures.

Though not homes are currently threatened, firefighters still issued a CodeRED for the purpose of keeping people informed.

A helicopter is conducting water drops to help fight the fire.

In the meantime, portions of Founders Parkway are closed in the area. Use Crimson Sky and Rising Sun drives as a detour.

