Brush fire reported at 56th Avenue and E-470

AURORA - Crews with Aurora Fire and Rescue are working to put out a brush fire at 56th Avenue and E-470.
No structures are threatened at this time but there is smoke in the area causing some visibility issues for drivers.
The fire was reported just after 3 p.m.There is no estimate on its size.
Shortly after this fire was reported, crews were dispatched to another one at I-70 and E-470. That fire was quickly extinguished and those crews are now assisting with the fire at 56th Ave.
