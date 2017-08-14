Brush fire reported at 56th Avenue and E-470

AURORA - Crews with Aurora Fire and Rescue are working to put out a brush fire at 56th Avenue and E-470.

No structures are threatened at this time but there is smoke in the area causing some visibility issues for drivers.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m.There is no estimate on its size.

Shortly after this fire was reported, crews were dispatched to another one at I-70 and E-470. That fire was quickly extinguished and those crews are now assisting with the fire at 56th Ave.

