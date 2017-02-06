Brush fire south of Castle Rock near South Lake Gulch Road

CASTLE ROCK - Twenty-two fire units with 68 personnel are on scene of a brush fire in an open field on private property south of Castle Rock. The fire near South Lake Gulch Road is estimated to be more than 70 acres in size.

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue says no homes, structures or animals are threatened. No injuries have been reported.

Lake Gulch road is closed as fire crews work the fire.

Along with Castle Rock Fire, Larkspur, Franktown, South Metro, Jackson 105 and Douglas County Office of Emergency Management are on scene.

Authorities advise that residents in the area should be aware of the fire.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon around 12:30 and the cause is believed to be an electrical transformer.

