'Buffs4Life' group says 'Never Again' to suicide

KUSA - The University of Colorado Athletic Department has been hit hard in just over a year as two former CU football players took their own lives: Rashaan Salaam in December of 2016, and Drew Wahlroos this past September.

With that in mind, the group “Buffs4Life” has dedicated this year to battling suicide with a campaign called, “Never Again.”

It is a direct result of suicides affecting coaches, alumni, and families of University of Colorado Football Alumni.

The co-chair of the campaign – former CU football coach Brian Cabral – joined 9NEWS' Tom Green on Thursday to talk about what has happened, what they’d like to do about it and how people can help.

