Bomb squad called to investigate suspicious package

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 9:56 AM. MST February 03, 2017

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - A suspicious package prompted a building evacuation in Arapahoe County Friday morning.

The package was found at 6300 S. Syracuse Way—about a block away from Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

South Metro Fire Rescue, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and a bomb squad are on scene investigating.

