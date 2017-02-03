ARAPAHOE COUNTY - A suspicious package prompted a building evacuation in Arapahoe County Friday morning.
The package was found at 6300 S. Syracuse Way—about a block away from Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.
South Metro Fire Rescue, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and a bomb squad are on scene investigating.
6300 S. Syracuse Way - Suspicious package, building evacuated. SMFR & @ArapahoeSO on scene. Bomb squad responding. No other info available. pic.twitter.com/A984mze587— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 3, 2017
