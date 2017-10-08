Building implosion makes way for new development

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - The decades old Jones International University building along Interstate 25 met its match.
The building located at 9697 East Mineral Avenue, near IKEA, was brought in seconds as part of a planned implosion early Sunday morning.
Once it was brought down, firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue used the rubble for a training exercise. They practiced their structural collapse rescue techniques.
Founded in 1993 Jones International University was a fully accredited online university headquartered in Centennial. It closed early last year due to declining enrollment. According to our partners at the Business Journal, the school saw a 55 percent drop in students between 2011 and 2015.
A 42 acre development called The Jones District, will be built by Opus Development Co. at the location. It will include include retail, office and apartment space.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs