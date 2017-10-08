Building implosion makes way for new development

(Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - The decades old Jones International University building along Interstate 25 met its match.

The building located at 9697 East Mineral Avenue, near IKEA, was brought in seconds as part of a planned implosion early Sunday morning.





Planned implosion at 9697 E. Mineral Ave has just taken place. Loud explosions were heard and a large dust cloud is drifting north. pic.twitter.com/Phmd3Qe0VS — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 8, 2017

Once it was brought down, firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue used the rubble for a training exercise. They practiced their structural collapse rescue techniques.





SMFR Technical Rescue Team training on structural collapse rescue techniques at the Jones implosion site today. #PracticeMakesPerfect pic.twitter.com/tt5KrqacdW — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 8, 2017

Founded in 1993 Jones International University was a fully accredited online university headquartered in Centennial. It closed early last year due to declining enrollment. According to our partners at the Business Journal, the school saw a 55 percent drop in students between 2011 and 2015.

A 42 acre development called The Jones District, will be built by Opus Development Co. at the location. It will include include retail, office and apartment space.

