Bull on the loose in Penrose put down

A photo of the aggressive bull on the loose in Fermont County. (Photo: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - The aggressive bull that sparked a warning to Penrose residents Tuesday afternoon has been put down.

The one-and-a-half year old bull that was named Edgar was euthanized after he was spotted running through private pastures with other animals Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edgar had been shot in the chest by a private landowner the night before.

“Unfortunately, this was the most safe and humane outcome,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Edgar’s owner says he got loose by busting through a fence, as bulls do. He was considered “aggressive” for no other reason than the fact he’s a young bull.

His owner said he expected Edgar to wander close to home Tuesday night for food … and ladies.



