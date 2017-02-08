Burglars steal box containing husband's ashes from woman's home

(Photo: KUSA)

LONGMONT - For years, Mary Nazzaro kept an ornate box containing the ashes of her late husband in her home.

On Tuesday, when her home was burglarized, it was taken.

Missing from its permanent spot is a cigar case her late husband of 36 years purchased during their marriage.

After he died five years ago, she had his ashes placed inside.

“I couldn't think of a better place than that for his ashes," Nazzaro said.

Also gone are her wedding bands. Now, all that's left of the area that memorialized her husband are his old drum sticks and a few notes.

“This was going to be the final memory and the final resting place for him," Nazzaro said. "It’s almost like a missing person type of a thing. The hard part for me right now is that maybe those ashes are on the side of the road some place."

Right now, she's leaning on her two daughters for support while looking for other things in the house that can keep her husband's memory alive.

“Now with these ashes missing there is no closure for us,” Nazzaro said.

Nazzaro says this week marks five years since her husband's death.

She said she still has some hope the ashes will be found.

Boulder County investigators say don't have any leads on a suspect at this point.

