Bailey explosion leaves 3 with burns

Explosion reported at a residence in the Burland subdivision in Bailey. (Photo: Platte Canyon Fire Protection District)

BAILEY - A reported explosion at residence in the Burland subdivision in Bailey a left three residents with burns, according to Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The burn victims were airlifted out. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Platte Canyon Fire Protection District said that 40 percent of the house on S. Ridge Road was lost to the fire.

