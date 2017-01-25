Candlelight vigil held for teen victims in Bennett crash

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A crash that killed two teens and injured three others near Bennett brought a community together on Wednesday.

Friends and family remembered the lives lost in Tuesday's rollover crash and gathered to pray for the three others still recovering in the hospital.

More than 200 people gathered not only to give strength to those recovering, but to each other as they shared memories of the two who tragically lost their lives.

People in attendance brought candles and cards they plan on delivering to the hospital later this week.



A family friend told 9NEWS the driver and one of the other passengers are still in the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

The third is having a more difficult time and suffered multiple shattered bones. No names have been released by authorities yet.

The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon on E. 38th Ave. and Penrith Rd. just outside Bennett. Troopers say the teens were leaving school when the SUV went off the left side of E. 38th and rolled.

Troopers told 9NEWS drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash -- only speed.

Bennett is a small town with only about 2,200 people, so this tragedy has been especially difficult as many knew those involved in the crash.

