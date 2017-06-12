THORNTON - People in Thornton continue to mourn following the tragic news of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court.

Community members held a candlelight vigil for Kiaya Campbell Saturday night near where her body was found. It was held on 128th Avenue, between Jasmine Court and Monaco Way.

Hundreds showed up to show their support and mourn Kiaya's death, as well as remember her life.

People brought candles, stuffed animals, and balloons to honor her life, and wrote messages on the sidewalk in support to Kiaya's family.

"It's a hard situation. It's really hard to talk about but I felt we needed to be here," said Thornton resident Gene Ferrara. "My family came out to show their support. Thornton is a pretty good community, so we show support for a lot of things around here and this was definitely one we needed to be here for."

Campbell's death is being investigated as a homicide. The area has once again been cordoned off while investigators sweep it with trained dogs, Thornton Police Department tweeted Saturday.

UPDATE: Area where body discovered to be cordoned off again so that Investigators can again check the area with trained search dogs — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 10, 2017

RELATED: Coroner IDs body as missing girl, police deem it homicide

© 2017 KUSA-TV