Candlight vigil tonight for 10-year-old girl found dead in Thornton

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8:30 p.m. Saturday on East 128th Avenue between Jasmine and Monaco streets

6:58 PM. MDT June 10, 2017

THORNTON - People in Thornton continue to mourn following the tragic news of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court.

Tonight, community members are holding a candlelight vigil for Kiaya Campbell near where her body was found. It's scheduled to begin at 8:30 on 128th Avenue, between Jasmine Court and Monaco Way.

Campbell's death is being investigated as a homicide. The area has once again been cordoned off while investigators sweep it with trained dogs, Thornton Police Department tweeted tonight.

