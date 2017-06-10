Candlight vigil tonight for 10-year-old girl found dead in Thornton

THORNTON - People in Thornton continue to mourn following the tragic news of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court.

Tonight, community members are holding a candlelight vigil for Kiaya Campbell near where her body was found. It's scheduled to begin at 8:30 on 128th Avenue, between Jasmine Court and Monaco Way.

Campbell's death is being investigated as a homicide. The area has once again been cordoned off while investigators sweep it with trained dogs, Thornton Police Department tweeted tonight.

UPDATE: Area where body discovered to be cordoned off again so that Investigators can again check the area with trained search dogs — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 10, 2017

