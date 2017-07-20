KUSA
Car crashes through Denver house

Nate Lynn, KUSA 9:35 PM. MDT July 20, 2017

DENVER - A vacant house in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood has some major damage after a car drove right through it and into the back yard.

The Denver Fire Department says they don't know why the car went off E 40th Ave and through the garage just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon. The department's collapse team was called in to stabilize the house.

The two people in the car were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

