Car drives through McDonalds (not in the way you'd think)

A vehicle plowed through the front door of a McDonald's in Falcon Wednesday morning. (Photo: Falcon Fire Department)

KUSA - Dozens of vehicles hit the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on a given day …but it’s not often that one actually drives THROUGH the McDonald’s.

That’s what happened in Falcon Wednesday morning.

The Falcon Fire Department tweeted a photo of a Honda sedan that drove through the front door of a local McDonald’s.

They say no one was hurt and the store remains open for business.

Firefighters didn’t say what caused the vehicle to crash into the store, or if the driver will face any charges.

A car crashed thru front door of McDonald's in Falcon this a.m. No injuries & the restaurant remains open for business. No further updates. pic.twitter.com/hXWxxcCzM0 — Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) July 5, 2017

