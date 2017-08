No one was hurt after a car somehow got into the water at Sloan's Lake Wednesday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Denver Fire Department)

KUSA - No one was hurt after a car somehow ended up in the water Wednesday morning at Sloan’s Lake.

The Denver Fire Department Water Rescue team responded to the incident.

At this point, it’s unclear how the car got into the lake in the first place.

No additional information was immediately available.

