Car goes through pot shop in north Denver

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

KUSA - No injuries were reported after a car drove into a Denver pot shop on Sunday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Buddy Boy in the Cole neighborhood at 38th and Walnut.

Firefighters believe the driver was trying to park and accidentally hit the gas.

Because it is a pot shop, crews are taking extra precaution to make sure no one runs off with the pot.

The car caused substantial damage to the building. It's unclear if the driver will face any charges.

