THORNTON - Four carjacking suspects were arrested after leading Thornton Police on a short chase, early Friday morning.

According to Thornton Police Public Information Officer, Victor Avila, a carjacking was reported around 1:10 a.m. in Denver. An hour later Thornton Police officers spotted an SUV matching the description in the area of 102nd Avenue and Quivas Street.

The driver sped away from officers when they tried to pull the SUV over, according to Officer Avila. A short chase happened between Huron and I-25 along 104th Avenue.

While the suspects were attempting to get away, they tried to go southbound on I-25 using the northbound I-25 on-ramp, Officer Avila told 9NEWS.

She said officers attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV causing it to roll down an embankment and crash on the interstate.

The four people inside the SUV suffered minor injuries in the crash. Officer Avila says they were all taken into custody.

Lanes of northbound I-25 were closed early Friday morning due to the crash but have since reopened.

© 2017 KUSA-TV