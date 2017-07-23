(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A 43-year-old man drowned while tubing in the South Platte River on Saturday afternoon.

The Castle Rock resident whose name has not been released yet was tubing near the Platte River Campground with his fiancée and friends around 3 p.m.

A camper saw the man in the river without his tube float into an area near the bank with bushes and tall grass and then come out of that area face-down.

RELATED: Colorado's most infamous and dangerous rapids

Several people immediately pulled him out and began CPR. He was airlifted to St. Anthony hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's name will be released once family is notified.



© 2017 KUSA-TV